Liz passed away peacefully and painlessly, surrounded by family on Monday, January 13, 2020 in her 89th year. She was predeceased by her husband Peter and her son Paul. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Ronald), Linda (Paul), Norman (Sharon), Maurice, Tom, Maryann (Rick) and daughter-in-law Terrie. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by many other family members and friends. Cremation has taken place. The family is grateful to the caring staff at St. Peter's Hospital 3 East Palliative Care Unit. A Funeral Mass will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Incarnation of the Blessed Lord Parish (Barton at Nash). A celebration of life will follow. A private family interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Peter's Hospital would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020