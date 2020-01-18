Home

Elisabetta (Lisa) Marinilli

Elisabetta (Lisa) Marinilli Obituary
September 17, 1930 November 29, 2019 The family of the late Lisa would like to thank all of our dear relatives, friends and neighbours for their love, support and kindness during our time of sorrow. We are truly grateful for the kind words, expressions of sympathy, floral arrangements, donations to charities, Mass cards, visits and attendance both at the funeral home and funeral mass. Special thanks to the pallbearers and scripture readers at the funeral service. We also wish to thank Father Francesco Cucchi of St. Anthony's Church and the professional staff at Friscolanti Funeral Home for their dignified and compassionate care. "A loving mother, so gentle and kind Many beautiful memories she left behind Mom/Nonna/Bisnonna, forever in our hearts." A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony's Church on Friday, January 24 at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
