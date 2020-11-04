1/1
Elise Mary McCOMB
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our little angel Elise. Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 31, 2020, at the age of 35 after a life long struggle with Rett Syndrome. She will be forever in the hearts of her parents Roy and Eleanor, her sister Jennifer (Jason), and her brother James (Jenn). She was a loving auntie to Zachaury, Aidan and Logan. She faced each and every life challenge with courage and dignity. Throughout her last days, she was at home surrounded by the love of her family. Elise inspired us to be better and taught us the true meaning of love. Elise had an amazing team of dedicated doctors, nurses and support workers in her life. We are thankful for each and every one of you. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Friday, November 6th from 11-1 pm. Due to COVID-19 all in attendance must wear a mask. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Donations to the Ontario Rett Syndrome Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com "We love you always. Fly high sweet angel."


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 4, 2020.
