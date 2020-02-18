Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Elissabet Theodoropoulou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elissabet Theodoropoulou


1921 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elissabet Theodoropoulou Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Friday February 14, 2020 in her 99th year surrounded by her loved ones. Loving mother of Mary (Pete), Pantelis, John (Anastasia) and Angelo (Julia). Cherished grandmother of John (Gordana), Dino (Tanina), Elizabeth (Jim), Tanya (Daniel), and Maria (Usman). Great grandmother of Vanessa, Nicole, Annabel and Alexandra. She leaves behind siblings Sofia and Anastasia. Special thanks to the LHIN, VON, Bayshore Services and the staff St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. A visitation for Elissabet will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E, Hamilton. Prayers (Tris Ayia) at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Panagia Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 233 E 15th St, Hamilton. An interment to follow at Mt. Hamilton Cemetery, 260 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Panagia Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Theodoropoulos family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elissabet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -