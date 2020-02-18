|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday February 14, 2020 in her 99th year surrounded by her loved ones. Loving mother of Mary (Pete), Pantelis, John (Anastasia) and Angelo (Julia). Cherished grandmother of John (Gordana), Dino (Tanina), Elizabeth (Jim), Tanya (Daniel), and Maria (Usman). Great grandmother of Vanessa, Nicole, Annabel and Alexandra. She leaves behind siblings Sofia and Anastasia. Special thanks to the LHIN, VON, Bayshore Services and the staff St. Peter's Hospital for their compassionate care. A visitation for Elissabet will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave E, Hamilton. Prayers (Tris Ayia) at 7:00 PM. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Panagia Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 233 E 15th St, Hamilton. An interment to follow at Mt. Hamilton Cemetery, 260 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations to Panagia Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com for the Theodoropoulos family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020