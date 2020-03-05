Home

ELIZABETH AGNES LAING MARR

ELIZABETH AGNES LAING MARR Obituary
Peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family at the Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Elizabeth Agnes Laing (Rictchie) Marr of Tillsonburg passed away at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Jim Marr (2017). Proud and loving mother of her two sons; Paul (Nancy) of Tillsonburg and Jason of Waterford. Cherished grandmother of Zachary, Ethan, Jessica and Jacob. Elizabeth is also survived by her special nephew Geoff (Michelle) of Vancouver and many other nieces and nephews in Scotland UK. Predeceased by her sister Rita and two brothers Bill and Lister. In-keeping with Elizabeth's wishes, cremation has taken place with private family arrangements. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the may be made by contacting Ostrander's Funeral Home, 43 Bidwell Street, Tillsonburg (519-842-5221) who have been entrusted with the care of the Marr family. Personal condolences, and fond memories may be shared at www.ostrandersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 5, 2020
