On Thursday, November 19, 2020, Elizabeth Alblas (denBoer) passed safely into the arms of her Heavenly Father. Beloved wife for 67 years to Jilles Alblas. Loving mother and oma to Harry and Joyce (Heather, Scott, and Lydia) Alblas, Robert and Joanne (Gordon (Andrea), Christopher and Aleta (Nathan)) Alblas, Mary and Martin (Emily, Sara, and Rachel) Noordam, John and Carla (Aaron (Rachael), Isaac, Miriam and Anna) Alblas, and Elizabeth and Brian (Jonathan, Nicholas) Lodewyks. Elizabeth was born on April 14, 1930 in the village of Monster, the Netherlands. She grew up in s-Gravenzande, the Netherlands along with her 12 siblings, and immigrated to Canada in the summer of 1952. Elizabeth will always be remembered for her devoted love for her children and grandchildren, her love of plants and flowers, the joy she found in sewing her own clothing, her creativity and tenacity to build or fix things around the house, her love for her cats and her birds, her warm hospitality, her bottomless teapot and cookies that she kept ready to share with anyone who stopped by to visit, and her eager readiness to share her faith with anyone and everyone she met. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the immediate family will gather for a funeral service on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Living Water Reformed Church and a private internment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed at 11:00a.m. at https://www.livingwaterreformedchurch.com/ Many thanks to the staff at Chartwell Willowgrove Long Term Care Residence for their support and care during these past months. In lieu of flowers donations to Calvin Christian School Hamilton or Hamilton District Christian High in Elizabeth's memory would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
