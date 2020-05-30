Elizabeth Ann EYRE
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Elizabeth on May 25, 2020, in her 81st year. Liz was a loving wife to Gilmour (56 years) and a devoted and cherished mother to Laura (Larry) and the late Gil Jr (2011) and an adoring grandmother to Kate and Carly, the lights of her life. Liz will be lovingly remembered by extended family and dear lifelong friends in Canada and the USA. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. "Forever In Our Hearts"

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
