Elizabeth Ann (Pollard) Smith
Died November 29th at Emmanuel House. Survived by sons Christopher Pollard (Lara) with grandsons Tynan and Reid, Richard Smith, sister Lynne Pollard, and nephew Brock. Predeceased by parents Joseph and Irene, sister Claire, brothers Roger, John, Fred, Robert (twin), and David. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Emmanuel House or St. Patrick Church. A very special thank you to Father Tony O'Dell for being there to facilitate Elizabeth's care and to the team at St. Patrick's. A thank you to Emmanuel House for their loving care. A special thank you to Paul at P.X. Dermody. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, Saturday at 10 a.m., live-streamed, limited attendance due to Covid.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 1, 2020.
