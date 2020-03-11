|
Peacefully after a courageous struggle against Parkinson's Disease, on Monday, March 9, 2020, in her 70th year. Anne was the daughter of Ronald and Gladys Neff. Beloved wife of John Bebbington and loving mother of Greg, Cheryl and Andrea. Grandmother of Caius. Sister of the late Jim Neff, the late Marjorie Ovenden (Jim) and Dave (Linda Neff). Friends are invited to call at Marlatt Funeral Home, 615 Main Street East (East of Sanford) from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The funeral service for Anne will be held at The Salvation Army Mountain Citadel, 835 Stone Church Road East, Hamilton, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to Parkinson's Foundation or The Salvation Army Mountain Citadel Music Camp Fund would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414) and BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, Dunnville (905-774-7277). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020