After a long struggle with Alzheimer's, Elizabeth (Liz and/or Betty) passed away on May 8, 2020 at a long-term care facility in Burlington. Loving wife of Joseph for over 66 years, daughter of Andras and Erzsébet Spirnyak (predeceased), youngest sister to Andrew (predeceased), Francis (predeceased) and Mary (Racz), loving mother to Joe (Debbie) and loving and generous grandmother to Sarah and Joey (Nathalie). Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, and god children. She loved her son's Hungarian Vizsla. Elizabeth had a kind heart and a vibrant sense of humour. She loved to meet people while out in the community and would immediately strike up a conversation. She always made you feel special whether she had known you for years or had just met you. A celebration of life will be held once we are allowed to gather in groups again. The family would also like to express its sincerest thanks to Billings Court Manor who provided superior care and kindness. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate that a donation be made to Community Living Burlington to help those with an intellectual disability. The website is www.clburlington.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.