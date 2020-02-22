|
Celebrating her 99th Birthday, Elizabeth (Betty) Barr McInerney (Cunningham) joined husband Harold Joseph McInerney (2003) and daughter Linda Joyce McInerney (1953) in heaven. Predeceased by her parents, William and Ellie Cunningham, sisters Evelyn Innes and Jean Allen. Elizabeth leaves a legacy though her children, Elizabeth and Bill Fossen, Philip and Sue, Harold and Nancy, Deborah and Brian Burgess, and William and Lori. 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren in Canada with many nieces and nephews and their children in Canada and Scotland are a part of her clan. Born in Banchory, Scotland on February 19, 1921, Betty lived an ideal life in Scotland. Betty won the heart of Harold, a Canadian pilot with the R.A.F. during WWII and they arrived in Canada with two children, Elizabeth and Philip. Soon Linda, Harold, Deborah and William were born, making for a busy house. Being a confident, independent woman, Betty worked at McMaster University increasing her management roles and retired from the VON many years later. Travels with her husband, Harold, throughout Canada and the U.S., were interspersed with many trips to her home in Scotland. Mum is fondly remembered by the coffee group in Dundas, the Sackville Hill Senior Centre. London, Ontario's Village of Glendale Crossing staff has shown love and affection for Mum for over three years. Their dedication and support enabled an easy transition to Mum's new adventures in heaven with Harold, Linda and many family and friends. Friends will be received at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME "Swackhamer Chapel", 195 King Street West, Dundas on Friday, February 28th from 7-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at Canadian Martyrs Church, 38 Emerson Street, Hamilton on Saturday, February 29th at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. Donations to the Schlegel Villages Charitable Foundation, 3030 Singleton Ave., London, Ontario N6L 0B6 will give others the opportunity to find joy in fun activities.
