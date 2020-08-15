On Sunday, August 2, 2020, Carol LeSage passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 77. She was preceded by her father Joseph and mother Mary (Sawicki) Mendiuk. She is survived by two sons John of Wanganui NZ and Peter of Squamish BC and their father Patrick LeSage; grandchildren Christopher, Sarah, and Jorja all of Wanganui; sister Patricia (Tudy) and nephew Michael Ostapchuk of Port Dover. Carol was born on March 27, 1943, in Hamilton and spent her early years growing up in the community of Brightside. She remained faithful to her roots and her Brightside pals. An avid sports fan all her life she couldn't wait for the restart of the covid delayed sports season. She golfed often when she could, never taking herself too seriously. She enjoyed a political debate and played a wicked game of bridge. She received her R.N. in 1963 from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, and worked for over 30 years at Sick Kids as an OR head nurse participating in some pioneering cardiac surgery, she was an "in charge" nurse by nature. She used her many interests and talents to run a small catering business when her boys were young, knitted unique sweaters for sale, helped her neighbours with their summer gardening, she had an eye for colour. She took up painting later in her life and was influenced by the paintings of Maude Lewis. She will be remembered for her creativity, generosity, fun loving nature, superb dinners for family and friends, and happy hour on her front patio on Avenue Rd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store