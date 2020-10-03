Elizabeth Carson

Peacefully at Gardenview, Long Term Care, Townsend on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Elizabeth (nee Bradt), wife of the late Stanley Donovan, in her 93rd year. Beloved mother of Neil Carson of Hamilton and Ross Carson and his wife Michele Langedyk of Simcoe. Loving grandmother of Brandon Carson, Christian (Elena) Langedyk, John Langedyk and great-grandchildren Emery and Miles. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414) on Saturday, October 3, 2020. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.