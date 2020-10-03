1/
Elizabeth Carson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Gardenview, Long Term Care, Townsend on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Elizabeth (nee Bradt), wife of the late Stanley Donovan, in her 93rd year. Beloved mother of Neil Carson of Hamilton and Ross Carson and his wife Michele Langedyk of Simcoe. Loving grandmother of Brandon Carson, Christian (Elena) Langedyk, John Langedyk and great-grandchildren Emery and Miles. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414) on Saturday, October 3, 2020. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved