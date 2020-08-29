It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Elizabeth 'Jean' Catlin (nee Hicks) at the Hamilton General Hospital on August 21, 2020 in her 91st year. Born in Essex, England and immigrating to Canada in 1958 with her loved late husband John, she will be missed by her dear sons John and Steven of Hamilton. Jean was the treasured grandmother to Jay (Lauren) and Nathan, and special great-grandmother to Harvey and Lincoln. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Jane Hicks (nee von Spriedenberg) and her brothers Charles (Margaret), Sid (Margaret), and Terry (Chris) in England. She is survived and will be missed by her brothers Pat (Sylvia) and Frank (Sue) in Canada, and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, in both countries. Jean was active in her Faith, a member of the Catholic Woman's League and other Catholic organizations. Jean will be remembered for her cheerful friendliness, her charity, her loyalty to friends, her independence, and especially her great love for God, her prayer life, devotion to the Sacraments, and to Mary. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the 'family' at Amica Senior's Residence in Stoney Creek. Both staff and residents brought great joy to Jean's life during her last few years. A private Liturgy of the Word service was held at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home and burial has taken place at Mountview Gardens Cemetery, Stoney Creek. Memorial donations can be made to the Good Shepherd Centres (Hamilton), St. Francis Xavier Parish (Stoney Creek), Incarnation Parish (Hamilton), or the Martyrs' Shrine (Midland, Ontario).



