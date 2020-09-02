Our family is heartbroken to announce he passing of Betty Connolly on August 29, 2020 in her 84th year. She has been a devoted wife to her surviving husband Barry Connolly for 35 years, and her predeceased husband Gerald Marini. She has been a loving mother to her daughter Julie Marini, son Russell Marini and to her previously deceased son Mitchell Marini, who is survived by his wife Judy Marini. Also previously predeceased by her sister Margaret Donaldson, who is survived by her partner Ted Penrose. Grandmother "Gran" to 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Stepmother to Christine Jenkins, and Steven Connolly (Sally). Betty will be missed by her nieces Lindsay and Jacquie, and Barry's sister Judy Reebler. Better was a member of AA for 35 years and thanks go out to Wellington Park Care Centre where she was a resident for 5 months. Due to these difficult times, a Private Family Service and Cremation has taken place. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Society of Canada if you wish. www.smithsfh.com