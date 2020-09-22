Szomorú Vasárnap. It is with great sadness that we announce Elizabeth's sudden, but peaceful, passing at home in the company of her family on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Leslie in 1999. Elizabeth is survived by her son John (Lena), Laszlo (Diane), her grandchildren Istvan (Krista), Peter (Tianna), Sue (Ross) Eacott, Cindy (Dave) Lamont, Jennifer (Pat) Reilly and great-grandchildren Madeleine Reilly and Matt Eacott and her budgie Pityuka IV. Her great passions included needlepoint, caring for flowers and remembering Hungarian poems and songs. Elizabeth was born in the small village of Fels?nyáregyháza, Hungary and she lived through a large part of the history of the 20th century. She came to Canada in 1957 with her husband and two small children and worked hard to create a loving and successful life for her family. She leaves behind family in Canada and Hungary and will be missed by all who knew her. Sincere appreciation is extended to Home Care Staff, especially Grace, who added to the quality of her life. Interment has taken place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com
Your memory lives in our hearts, A szivünkben élsz.