1/2
Elizabeth (Erzsébet) (Sándor) GALAMBOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Szomorú Vasárnap. It is with great sadness that we announce Elizabeth's sudden, but peaceful, passing at home in the company of her family on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Leslie in 1999. Elizabeth is survived by her son John (Lena), Laszlo (Diane), her grandchildren Istvan (Krista), Peter (Tianna), Sue (Ross) Eacott, Cindy (Dave) Lamont, Jennifer (Pat) Reilly and great-grandchildren Madeleine Reilly and Matt Eacott and her budgie Pityuka IV. Her great passions included needlepoint, caring for flowers and remembering Hungarian poems and songs. Elizabeth was born in the small village of Fels?nyáregyháza, Hungary and she lived through a large part of the history of the 20th century. She came to Canada in 1957 with her husband and two small children and worked hard to create a loving and successful life for her family. She leaves behind family in Canada and Hungary and will be missed by all who knew her. Sincere appreciation is extended to Home Care Staff, especially Grace, who added to the quality of her life. Interment has taken place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com Your memory lives in our hearts, A szivünkben élsz.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Please accept my heartfelt condolences, Laci and John, and your respective families. I've known Erzsi néni and her family for over 60 years and I mourn her loss. May the good Lord grant her His perpetual light. Marci
Marci Seregelyes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved