Elizabeth Gallo entered into God's Heavenly care on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in her 94th year, in Dunnville, Ontario. She was the first daughter of Antonina and Patsy Gallo. She was predeceased by his first husband, Bill Ouwehand and her second husband, Jimmy Farruggio. She is survived by her two stepchildren, David Farruggio and Rachel. She is also survived by her brother, Ernest Gallo (Jennie). She is also predeceased by brothers Domenic, Peter, Frank, Joseph, Thomas and Johnny. Her late sister, Carina was very close to her and I am certain that they are reunited in Heaven. She will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Many thanks go to Mary Ann Luyk (Marty), Carina's daughter, and to her family for taking loving care of Elizabeth in the past few years. Thanks should also go to the good folks and staff at the Grandview Lodge in Dunnville for the loving care that they provided for her. Elizabeth was a member of the West Highland Baptist Church in Hamilton. There will be a private gravesite service for the immediate family this Friday morning in Caledonia.