Elizabeth Fisher Meikle
Elizabeth "Betty" Meikle (nee Philp) passed away peacefully on November 3rd in the embrace of her children. Mourning her passing, while enjoying fond memories, are her son John (Helen) and daughter Susan; grandchildren Scott, Lindsay, Dylan (Bianca), Alexander, Erin and Sarah; great-grandchild Evelynn; brother David and sisters Jessie and Sandra; newfound sisters Marian and Janie in Scotland and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Betty lived a life of faith and will be missed by her church community and many friends made along the way at Highgate, Critzia, in Whitehorse and elsewhere. Donations in Betty's honour, should you choose, could be made to Mount Forest Camp or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton. A video of the service will be posted to the online memorial by November 11th, where you may also share a memory, story or photo. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
