Betty peacefully passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020 in her 100th year at Heritage Green Nursing Home. Predeceased by her beloved husbands Franklin Spera (1953), John Forsyth (1982) and daughter Susan Ruttan (1970). Betty is survived by her loving sister Jean Esson. Loving mother of Betty Ann (Terry), Jim (Chris), Bill (Donna-Marie), Heather, John (Wendy/predeceased) and George (Elaine). Cherished grandmother of Wayne, Barb, Paul, Mike, Karen, Jennifer and Gregory. Betty is survived and has been blessed with many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Betty was born on December 28, 1920 in Stoney Creek and was one of 5 children born to Mary (Faulds) and Joseph McCulley. Her early years were spent playing softball and swimming at Van Wagner's Beach. Betty worked many years in Hamilton waitressing and enjoyed travelling along with visits to her parents in Daytona Beach. Her retirement saw her living in Florida for 6 months where she enjoyed many years of dancing, cruises and making new friends. The other 6 months were spent at her second home in Southampton on Lake Huron. Here she took up tennis, enjoyed many bike rides, was an avid reader, yard sale enthusiast and enjoyed her many friends and family visits. Thank you to all the staff at Heritage Green Nursing Home for their wonderful compassion and care. Please donate to your local food bank in Betty's memory. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
