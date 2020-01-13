|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Momma, Gummy, and Grandma Elizabeth Adrienne Gajdo. Mom joined Dad in Heaven on Saturday January 11th, 2020. She was born in Budapest Hungary in 1928 and emigrated to Canada in 1957 with Dad and two small children. Mom leaves behind 6 children, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all of us. A private family service has taken place. A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date to be announced. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020