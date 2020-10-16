It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Liz after a brief hospitalization in her 90th year. Beloved wife of 61 years to Jim, loving mother to Craig (Susan), and Kelly (Brian St. Martin) and treasured Nana to Ryan, Bryce & Ian Gaynor, Matthew and Megan St. Martin. Predeceased by her parents Tony & Doris, brother Walter, sister Jean Oulton. Survived by her sister Helen. Liz was born in Dauphin Manitoba, and moved to Hamilton in 1950. She worked at The American Can for over 17 years, then left to raise her family. A second career saw Liz work at Sears for 20 years. Special thanks goes out to the amazing staff of Juravinski 3F for the wonderful care and support they gave to Liz. Cremation & a private family memorial have taken place.