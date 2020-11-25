Beth passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on November 21st. She was the beloved wife of Douglas for 59 years. She was the loving mother of Kelly (Brad), Scott (Laryssa) and Paul (Tara) and proud grandmother of Colin (Daniella), Tessa, Liam, Chloe, Amanda, Joshua and Ethan. Beth will be lovingly remembered by her brothers Robert (Gail) Gault, Thomas (Joan) Gault and sister Hazel (Stanley) Fitzell and sister-in-law Elva Marshall as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. She was pre-deceased by her parents Thomas and Elizabeth Gault, her father- and mother-in-law Harry and Bertha Marshall and brother-in-law Alan. Born in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Beth and her family moved to Hamilton when she was sixteen. Beth was an active member of Linden Park United Church for more than fifty years. She enjoyed the friendship of the "Busy Stitchers" prayer shawl ministry and the Sunday morning coffee hour kitchen group. The family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses at Juravinski (Ward E4) that were responsible for her care. We appreciate their care, compassion and communication at this difficult time. Due to current gathering restrictions, a private memorial service will take place. Guests are invited to join via live stream on Saturday, November 28th at 2 p.m. Please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
for further information. In lieu of flowers, donations to Linden Park United Church Memorial Fund in Beth's memory would be appreciated.