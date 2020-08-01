With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Betty on July 29, 2020 in her 86th year. Cherished mother of Bud (Sandy), Dave (Velvet), Jim, Nancy Marsh (Craig) and Elizabeth "BL". Adored grandmother of Alana, Ema (Tyler), Julia, James (Rachel), Jennifer, Katie, Tim, Paige, Brad and Brock. Loving GiGi of six treasured great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her loving parents Bob and Lizzie, her brothers Albert, Roy, Jack and Bob, and her husband Cliff. Betty will be sadly missed by Ruth Gudgeon and Diane Jenkins and many nieces and nephews. Betty enjoyed being a member of the Altar Guild at St. Stephen-on-the-Mount Anglican Church for 30 years. Betty was loved by all that met her and she touched many lives. We are so proud of her strength and resilience. Thank you to Dr. Patel and the floor staff at Extendicare Hamilton for their kindness. Expressions of sympathy to Osteoporosis Canada would be greatly appreciated. Forever in our hearts Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com