1939 - 2020 It is with sad hearts that we announce the quiet passing of Betty on July 1, 2020 at St. Peter's hospital. Born in LaPasse, Ont. to Barbara and Daniel Laderoute, she was 81 years of age. She was independent, moving to Hamilton at 16, working for the TD and Bank of Montreal as a teller and then loans manager, then retiring at 45. She was lucky to be loved by two husbands: Dennis Law and Kenneth Pyle, both deceased. She is predeceased by 12 of her 17 brothers and sisters: Rene, Cecil, Marie, Bernard, Eleric, Clarence, Emmett, Bob, Aurel, Denis, Patricia, and Lennox. She survived cancer twice and a heart bypass, to be taken from us by cancer when it returned for the third time. She will be missed by daughter, Blossom, son-in-law, Michael, grandsons, Mark and Nicholas, siblings: Gabrielle, Ambrose, Julie, Shirley, Nelligan; and friend, Mathew. Special thank you to the staff at St. Josephs, Juravinski, and St. Peter's (3E) hospitals. Cremation has taken place. Her ashes will be placed with Ken's at White Chapel Memorial Gardens for those friends and family, who wish to pay their respects. Her spirit is at peace with God. Arrangements entrusted to Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster. Share your memories at www.dbancaster.ca
.