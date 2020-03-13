|
Unexpectedly, on Monday, March 2, 2020 in her 73rd year. Loving mother of Patrick, Scott, Jessica and Anna. Cherished step mother to Mike, Mark, Rhonda and Catherine. Proud grandmother to Ausha, Joshua, Myles, Abby, Nickolas, Amy, George, Noah and Samuel. Dear sister to Claudia (Peter) and Bok. She will be greatly missed by her partner and best friend Peter. The family will receive friends at Dodsworth and Brown funeral home, Ancaster chapel. 378 Wilson st east. Ancaster on Monday March 16th from 12-1pm. Funeral service to follow in the chapel at 1 pm. Interment White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020