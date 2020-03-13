Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
View Map
Elizabeth Leith Ferguson


1947 - 2020
Elizabeth Leith Ferguson Obituary
Unexpectedly, on Monday, March 2, 2020 in her 73rd year. Loving mother of Patrick, Scott, Jessica and Anna. Cherished step mother to Mike, Mark, Rhonda and Catherine. Proud grandmother to Ausha, Joshua, Myles, Abby, Nickolas, Amy, George, Noah and Samuel. Dear sister to Claudia (Peter) and Bok. She will be greatly missed by her partner and best friend Peter. The family will receive friends at Dodsworth and Brown funeral home, Ancaster chapel. 378 Wilson st east. Ancaster on Monday March 16th from 12-1pm. Funeral service to follow in the chapel at 1 pm. Interment White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020
