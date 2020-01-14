|
Our most precious Mom and Nana, Liz Baldassero, was peacefully welcomed home by our Lord on January 8, 2020. Predeceased by our wonderful Dad, her beloved husband of 68 years, her 5 siblings, and all of her 12 in-laws, Mom leaves behind with aching hearts, her most cherished children, Lorie, Dale (Michael), Dane (Sabrina), Lea; and her adored grandchildren, Shane, Natasha, Avana, Sarena, Nathan, Dillon and Braden. Mom will also be missed by Mario, her 19 nieces and nephews, and her wonderful friends. Mom taught us kindness, strength, selflessness, how to love and forgive, and most importantly, instilled in us our lifelong Faith. She always told us "If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all". She had 14 of us for "Pasta night" every week for over 40 years, and we always looked so forward to it! Her trademark wit, sense of humour and playfulness never ceased to keep us all laughing, but also kept her 93 year old mind sharp as a tack. Mom was a woman who loved well and was well loved. She will be very, very dearly missed. Liz was one of the original parishioners and CWL members of Sts Peter & Paul Parish and a relentless volunteer for over 50 years at Sts. P & P, Good Shepherd, Precious Blood, Faith & Light, to name a few. Our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sabouba, as well as the caring staff of Floor T6 of St. Josephs Hospital. As per Liz's wishes, there will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 50 Brucedale Ave East, Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020