1931 - 01
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty on Friday March 6th, 2020 at JBMH. Loving wife of William for 64 years and cherished mom to Doug (Marg), Gail (late Joe) Clancy, and Steve (Corinne). Proud grandma to Jennifer, Scotty and Megan. A special thank you to the Palliative care team at JBMH and Dr. Wm. Procter. A private family celebration of life will be held. As an expression of sympathy, donations to a would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 10, 2020
