Elizabeth (Betty) Hughes passed away at home with her family on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born in 1934, she was 86 years old when she died. She was married to Donald R Hughes for 39 years before his death in 1996. She was much loved by her son David and his wife Maryann, her daughters Karen and Nancy and granddaughters Jennifer and Melissa. She had many nieces and nephews but was especially close to her nephew Dale Linton and his wife Carole, their children Troy and Tina and she was "Great Great Aunt Betty" to Ivy and Lucy. Betty grew up on a farm in Arthurette New Brunswick with her parents Phoebe and George Byron and she was the last remaining of their 9 children (siblings Raymond, Wiley, Ellery, Maxine, Ranald, Clifford, Ivan and Gary). As her health declined in recent years, Betty was lovingly cared for at home by her daughter Karen with assistance from Nancy and David and wonderful personal support workers. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having a private service graveside. If desired, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or any charity of your choice
.