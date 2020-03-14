|
|
Peacefully, surrounded by those she loved, in her 87th year, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Amica Retirement Home. Liz was the beloved wife of Richard Carson Newman (died 23 June1995) and the dear mother of Michael (Kendra), Toni, Mark (Patty) and Cathy (Tom). Cherished grandmother of Michaela (Bradley), Quinn (Kim), Kyle (Ashley), Emma, Christina (Mike), Stephenie (Gabe), Tori (Tenzin), Cameron (Renata), Josh (Candace), Jordan (Myla). In her last year, Liz also shared love and companionship with Ron Arner. Liz worked tirelessly for the causes near and dear to her heart. She believed in serving her community as evidenced by her work with the Hamilton Health Sciences Corporation (HHSC; Director of Volunteers), the HHSC Foundation, the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON), the Zonta Club of Hamilton, the Probus Club of Dundas, the Dundas Figure Skating Club and many federal, provincial and local elections. Over the years, she found both solace and a place to serve at St. Mark's United Church in Dundas, Marshall United Church in Ancaster and St. Paul's United Church in Dundas. Recipient of the Lady Ishbel Aberdeen Award from the VON, a Cornerstone award from HHSC, the Paul Harris award from Rotary and a nominee for Woman of the Year in Hamilton. The family welcomes all who knew Liz to a Celebration of Life on March 28, 2020 at ST. PAUL'S UNITED CHURCH in Dundas, ON, 29 Park Street West (corner of Cross and Park St.), at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception at the Church until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the Juravinski ICU via the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, to the Victorian Order of Nurses or to the SPCA. Please sign Liz's online book of condolence at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020