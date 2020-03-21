|
Peacefully, surrounded by those she loved, in her 87th year, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Amica Retirement Home. Liz was the beloved wife of Richard Carson Newman (died 23 June1995) and the dear mother of Michael (Kendra), Toni, Mark (Patty) and Cathy (Tom). The Newman family, out of concern for family and friends due to the COVID-19 virus, have decided to postpone our mother's Celebration of Life that was scheduled for March 28th at St. Paul's United Church in Dundas. There will indeed be a Celebration of Life in the weeks to come and we will inform you of the new date and time.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020