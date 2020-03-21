Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Margaret Eleanor Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Margaret Eleanor Newman Obituary
Peacefully, surrounded by those she loved, in her 87th year, on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Amica Retirement Home. Liz was the beloved wife of Richard Carson Newman (died 23 June1995) and the dear mother of Michael (Kendra), Toni, Mark (Patty) and Cathy (Tom). The Newman family, out of concern for family and friends due to the COVID-19 virus, have decided to postpone our mother's Celebration of Life that was scheduled for March 28th at St. Paul's United Church in Dundas. There will indeed be a Celebration of Life in the weeks to come and we will inform you of the new date and time.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -