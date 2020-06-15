With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Betty Kelly on June 12, 2020 at her family home in Burlington, Ontario, in her 86th year. Born in Scotland on July 27, 1934. Preceded by loving husband and best friend Harry. Betty was a devoted and supportive mother of Elaine and her husband Tony Logan. Cherished and adored by her granddaughter Kelly. Sister of the late Cathy and Al Reynolds, Jean and David Main and Roddy and Isobel Broomhall. Preceded by nephew Billy Main (Irene). Fondly remembered by nieces Linda and husband Steve Harper, Carol and husband Dan Bursey and Heather Shorten. Great-aunt to Catherine Donegan (Sean), Myles and Mitchell Harper, and Mathew, Dylan and Jacob Bursey. Betty was a retired employee of Eaton's in Hamilton, Ontario. She lived a full and happy life and will be sadly missed by family and friends. A special thank you to Care Partners for all their compassionate care. A private family service will be held in the chapel at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, in Stoney Creek, Ontario. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations may be made to HelpAge Canada. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 15, 2020.