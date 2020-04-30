|
On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Elizabeth passed away into God's loving care, just five days after her 66th birthday. Predeceased by her parents Francis (1966) and Elizabeth (1999) and her aunt Winifred Grierson (1999). Left to mourn are her husband Jeffrey, daughter Caitlin, son Scott, daughter-in-law Amy, cherished granddaughter Eleanor and dear cousins Barbara and Lloyd Jacobs. Elizabeth dedicated her life to her family, friends and patients during her 42 years as a registered nurse. We have planned a celebration of life for Saturday, June 27, 2020, with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. Please join us at Melrose United Church, 86 Homewood Avenue, Hamilton. Care entrusted to Cresmount Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully wishes donations be made in Elizabeth's memory to The Hamilton SPCA or Melrose United Church. Be well, be safe in these uncertain times and join us in June. "Till we meet again"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 30, 2020