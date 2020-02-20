|
|
Absent from the body, present with the Lord. Betty passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital surrounded by her loving family at the age of 100. Betty was born in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), ON. She moved to Hamilton in 1934 and graduated from the High School of Commerce. Her lengthy career as secretary included the RCMP during WWII, the Fellowship of Evangelical Baptist Churches and local architects. Betty was a faithful, long time member of Westside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir under six successive conductors. Betty liked her bacon crispy and her coffee black! Betty will be greatly missed by her daughter Charlene (Iverson) Keuhl and granddaughters Anne and Amy, her son Gerald, granddaughter Cheryl (Tyler) Anderson and great-grandchildren Zachary (Haley) and Brynlee, and grandson Steven (Michelle) and great-grandchildren Emily, Trevor, Natalia and Sierra. Beloved aunt to Marcia, Bootsie and Kit. Predeceased by her devoted husband John Wesley Martin, best friends Wilma and Rae and daughter-in-law Joan. Also predeceased by her parents James and Margaret (Colquhoun) Kelly and siblings Robert Kelly and Catherine (Kelly) Holden, all from Maybole, Scotland. Sincere thanks to Doctors Lennox, Bodkin, Curnew and the staff at the General Hospital for their excellent care. Interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service and reception at West Highland Baptist Church at 1 p.m. If desired, donations in memory of Betty may be made to Northern Canada Evangelical Mission or International Justice Mission. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020