The family sadly announces the passing of our beautiful and cherished mum - Doreen McCulloch, 98 years old. Doreen is now in the arms of her beloved husband Tom who recently passed away on August 18, 2019. The loving, inseparable couple had been married 73 years. Predeceased by sister Joan, Doreen is survived by sister Ursula, her five children and their spouses: Andrew (Sue), Ellen (Alex), Duncan (Cheryl), Malcolm (Melanie), Sarah; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Doreen was born in Liverpool, England on May 11, 1921. She was the eldest of three daughters of Andrew Petcovich and Nellie Barber. She attended a Catholic Convent School before joining the work force as a clerk for a large firm of food importers. She commuted to work during the war years daily across the River Mersey and served as a volunteer ambulance assistant during the worst of the bombings on Merseyside. She met Tom during the war years and they married in 1946. It was one of her new Scottish relatives that most adequately described her as "A Wee Smasher!" In 1948 she and Tom landed at Pier 21 in Halifax and settled in Canada along with other members of her family. Tom and Doreen lived in Port Arthur, Victoria, BC, Ottawa, and then raised their family in Burlington for 20 years. In retirement they returned to Victoria BC. Doreen's passions included her family, friends, travel, reading and sports! She cheered for the Liverpool FC, the Montreal Canadians, the BC Lions and the Hamilton Ti-Cats. Her biggest love was the Toronto Blue Jays. Doreen's devotion to sports was legendary and her sister Ursula, mum's children, and several grandchildren have a huge love of sports because of her. Doreen was the anchor upon which her family depended. She loved to travel to exotic places, she was well-read and an excellent bridge player. Even at crib her grandchildren seldom beat her. A special Thank You to the amazing, loving team at Haven House in Augustine House in Delta BC. Our family is deeply appreciative of your care of mum and dad over the years - they did have an amazing life and it was lovely to have them together. Carry on Captain Tom with your beloved Doreen in your arms and sailing the seas! The funeral will take place at the Sacred Heart Church, Delta, BC, at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020. Arrangements by the Hamilton Harron Funeral Home, Vancouver BC.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020