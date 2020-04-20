Home

POWERED BY

Services
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth McLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth McLEOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth McLEOD Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Loving mom of Sandra (Frank Garvin). Proud and devoted Gramma of Jesse Garvin. Dear sister of the late Alex Nacha (Joan); sister-in-law of Christopher McLeod (Judie). She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Elizabeth was a longtime employee of Woolco and was a proud member of Linden Park Community Church. She was also an active hospital volunteer for many years at Chedoke Hospital and an avid gardener. A heartfelt thankyou to the staff of Juravinski Hospital, E4, for their care and compassion. Due to the current provincial funeral guidelines, a Private Family Service will take place and a Public Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future. If desired, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a in her memory. Please take a moment to share your condolences, memories and photos through www.lgwallace.ca. "Gramma I Love You!"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -