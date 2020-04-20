|
|
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Clarence. Loving mom of Sandra (Frank Garvin). Proud and devoted Gramma of Jesse Garvin. Dear sister of the late Alex Nacha (Joan); sister-in-law of Christopher McLeod (Judie). She will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Elizabeth was a longtime employee of Woolco and was a proud member of Linden Park Community Church. She was also an active hospital volunteer for many years at Chedoke Hospital and an avid gardener. A heartfelt thankyou to the staff of Juravinski Hospital, E4, for their care and compassion. Due to the current provincial funeral guidelines, a Private Family Service will take place and a Public Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future. If desired, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a in her memory. Please take a moment to share your condolences, memories and photos through www.lgwallace.ca. "Gramma I Love You!"
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 20, 2020