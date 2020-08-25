With heavy hearts, her family wishes to announce the passing of Elaine Morrice, (nee McGillivray) in the early hours of Thursday, August 20, 2020. Elaine died peacefully in her sleep at St Joseph's Villa, in Dundas, Ontario. She was the eldest child of the late William and Betty McGillivray and was predeceased by siblings, Sheila (2010) and Robert (2016). Elaine was born, raised and married in Hamilton where she raised her four children. Elaine was known for her beautiful singing voice, her talent for drawing, painting and knitting, Her greatest joy was having her family "gathered under one roof". Elaine was predeceased by her husband William "Wink" (1987) and her sons Greg (1991) and Brad (2013). She leaves behind her oldest son Glenn (Sue), her youngest Ellen (Brian) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when family and friends are able to gather to share stories and affection with one another. Thank you to the staff at St Joseph's Villa, especially Amy. Your kindness during these times were immensely appreciated.



