1/1
Elizabeth (Betty) O'Hara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Wentworth Lodge on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving mother of Allan (Linda) and Gran to Ian and Kelly (Evan). Predeceased by her husband George, son Gary and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by brother Ian McDougall (Marjory), sister-in-law Maureen O'Brien and brother-in-law Frank O'Hara (Joan) all in Scotland, as well as many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. A special thanks to the staff of Wentworth Lodge who took such wonderful care of Betty during her time there. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved