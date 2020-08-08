Passed away peacefully at Wentworth Lodge on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving mother of Allan (Linda) and Gran to Ian and Kelly (Evan). Predeceased by her husband George, son Gary and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by brother Ian McDougall (Marjory), sister-in-law Maureen O'Brien and brother-in-law Frank O'Hara (Joan) all in Scotland, as well as many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will take place at a future date. A special thanks to the staff of Wentworth Lodge who took such wonderful care of Betty during her time there. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com