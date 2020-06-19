Elizabeth OGINO
April 16, 1954 - April 21, 2020 To our Family and Friends, it is with disappointment that we are cancelling the planned celebration of life for Elizabeth on Saturday, June 27, 2020. The restrictions for gatherings and worship have not relaxed enough to allow us to meet with you safely. As the world opens up, we hope to visit with each of you and share what we cannot do presently. A private Family committal service will take place. We thank everyone for your ongoing love, care and support. A special thank you to Rev. Sonia Ireson of Melrose United Church and Jessica Capretta and Associates of Cresmount Funeral Home for their ongoing care Our love to all of you. Jeffrey, Caitlin, Scott, Amy and Eleanor "We'll meet again" Dame Vera Lynn

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.
