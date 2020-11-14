1/1
Elizabeth Patricia "Pat" BORSELLINO
Passed away at home suddenly on November 7th in her 86th year. Predeceased by her husband Don. Loving mother to Nicki (Mike) Szczuryk, Dyane Cooper, Toni (Randy) Marshall, and Jamie (Sarah). Proud grandma to Jessica, Tina, Lindsey, Dean, Leslee, Sabrina, TJ, Mikayla, Nicholas, and Lauren, and "GG" to her 11 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters Carole Smart and Andrea Brandsma, and predeceased by her sister Susan Kennedy, her mother Rose, and her father William Kennedy. A private ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020. If you wish to view the service, please visit Pat's Memorial Page on the Marlatt Funeral Home "Swackhamer Chapel" website at 2 p.m. to view a live stream of the service at www.marlattfhdundas.com. If so desired, donations in Pat's memory may be made to McMaster Children's Hospital or to the Royal Canadian Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
