At her residence on May 13, 2020 in her 69th year. Beloved wife of the late Terry Pearce. Predeceased by her sons Kenny and Mathew. Loved mother of Dan (Julie), George Bobby Gary(Tamra). Dear sister of Agnes and Jean. Loving nana of T.j. and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pearce was currently working at the Willowgrove Ltc. She will be missed by all. A memorial will be determined at a later date.



