The Lord is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation; this is my God, and I will praise him, my father's God, and I will exalt him. Exodus 15:2 Peacefully, surrounded by her family at Juravinksi Hospital, The Lord took unto Himself at His appointed time, after a courageous battle with cancer, Liz Vanderwoude on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 54. Loving wife of Wayne for 33 years. She will be deeply missed by her children Brent and Cherita, Tyler and Keleigh, Robin and Ian Vandergriendt, Ethan, Gideon and grandchildren Fischer, Lincoln and Carson. Dear daughter of Ken and Tina Linde and daughter-in-law of Anne Vanderwoude. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Jeannie and †Bill Hoeksema, Tony and Ruth Linde, Lorraine and Jake Tamminga, Cindy and Gary Wieske, Marian and Simon Vanderwoude, †John Linde and Pamela (Ken Robinson), Christine and Gregory Pallas, Sheryl and Marcel Kampen, Ken and Joanne Vanderwoude, Martin and Sandra Vanderwoude, Lynn and Everett DeJong, and Sarah and Darren Bosch. Liz will also be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Liz will be remembered as a woman who loved serving God, her family, friends and church community, and greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and feeding and watching God's beautiful birds! Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2- 4 and 7-9 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stone Church Rd. E, Hamilton, where the Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m., Dr. Jason Van Vliet officiating. Interment to follow at the Glanbrook Cemetery. Special thanks to all the staff at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre for all their care. If desired, as expressions of sympathy donations to the Anchor Association would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020