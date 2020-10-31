1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" SMEE
Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her 99th year. Devoted wife of the late Norman Smee for 65 years. Loving mother of Carolyn Currie (Jim - predeceased) (Sid Albach), Betty Jane "BJ" Cadman-Malec (Jim), and Janice Renshaw (Frank). Loving grandmother of Paul, Pam, John, Jane, Lindsay, Daniel, and 12 great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Our dear Mom was a kind and gentle soul and she possessed a quiet beauty and inner strength. She lived a long and happy life sharing many adventures making memories with her beloved Norm. Her family meant everything to her. Nothing made her happier than spending time with her three daughters and their dear families. We will carry you in our hearts forever. Soar high Mom you are OUR ANGEL. A special thank you to the staff at the Willowgrove for all their care. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. www.marlattfhhamilton.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
