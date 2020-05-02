Elizabeth (Bessie) Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our dear mother in her 102nd year. Bessie is survived by her 3 sons and their wives, Allan and Christie, Blaine and Barbara and Ron and Evelyn. Also loved by 13 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Keith (1968) and much loved grandson Jared (2012). She was a faithful worshipper of Jehovah for 54 years. Special thanks to nurse Sandy and all the nurses and psw's who worked tirelessly on her behalf. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at Bessietaylorfamily@gmail.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved