It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our dear mother in her 102nd year. Bessie is survived by her 3 sons and their wives, Allan and Christie, Blaine and Barbara and Ron and Evelyn. Also loved by 13 grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband Keith (1968) and much loved grandson Jared (2012). She was a faithful worshipper of Jehovah for 54 years. Special thanks to nurse Sandy and all the nurses and psw's who worked tirelessly on her behalf. Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left at Bessietaylorfamily@gmail.com



