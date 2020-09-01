1931 - 2020 Peacefully on Saturday, August 29th, 2020, at the Vera Davis Centre in Bolton. Elizabeth (Beattie), in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Robert Tracey and loving mother of Allyson (Don Rea) and Blair (Amy Johnson). Predeceased by her son Dennis. Proud grandmother to Joshua, Darrin, Emily, and Liam, and her grand-pups, Chrissy, Georgia, and Hobbes. Betty was a long-service employee of both Bell Canada and Etobicoke General Hospital. In her later years, Betty was not only a resident at the Davis Centre but she was also a regular volunteer at The Corner Shop, President of the Resident Council, and a resident member on the committee for the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. We would like to acknowledge the support and kindness of the incredible staff and volunteers of the Davis Centre, and thank them for their many years of care for Mom. Due to Covid, there will be a private family service on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020. To send expressions of sympathy, share a memory, or to make a donation to the Vera Davis Centre in honour of Betty, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co



