Betty passed peacefully at Ridgeview Nursing home in her 91st year. Predeceased by her beloved husband John (Jack), mother of Richard (Joyce), Christine (Achim), Donna (Donald), Robert (Nancy), and Michael (Donna). Grandmother and great-grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty grew up in Port Dover and moved to Hamilton as a teenager during the war years. She attended Delta High School and began work at Dingwall's Hardware store on Barton St. In 1952 Betty married Jack at Holy Family church and the couple moved into the East end of Hamilton to begin a family. Betty was a homemaker for many years and once the children were older she worked at Marios Rosedale Home Hardware and also worked at Spartan Stoney Creek Home Hardware. Betty was a past member of the St Johns Parrish CWL. Betty was also an accomplished Quilt Maker and Seamstress and was a past member of the Stoney Creek Quilters Guild. Betty was also a member of the Skyway Lanes Brightside Bowling League. Betty faced many challenges in her entire life which she faced head on with perseverance and determination which she instilled in her children. The family would like to thank all the staff especially Nicole, Sue, Vesna and Olivia at Ridgeview Extended Care for their compassion and care. Thanks to Kim from Ridgeview for always keeping Betty beautiful. Special shout out to sister Chris Reining for taking on the lion share of Moms care these past few years. As per Bettys wishes a private family service has taken place. Love you Mom. You are finally at peace.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020