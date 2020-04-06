|
The family of Elize Hartley is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our mother Elize Hartley (Cauchy, nee Huppé) at Parkview Nursing Centre on April 3, 2020. She was born in Vassar, Manitoba, one of ten siblings born to Joachim Huppé and Eva Huppé (nee Bacon). She was predeceased by her sisters and one brother, husbands Patrick Cauchy and Craig Hartley, son-in-law Wayne Wilson, grandson Dakota Kavanaugh and granddaughter Sharri Kimberley Ratcliff. She is survived by her brother William (Joan), daughters Darlene Wilson, Carole (Celestin) Leclair, Susan Cauchy, Linda Cauchy (Alain Girard), Patricia Cauchy and step-daughters Vicki Hartley-Orange and Laura Hartley. Also mourning her are eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Elize was a Red River Métis, with family history in the founding of the Province of Manitoba and in the historical struggle for cultural preservation and advancement of her people. She was a lifetime warrior- woman in Indigenous affairs, founding the Métis Women's Circle and working tirelessly for healthy Indigenous women and their families across Canada. She was an honoured woman in her community and nationally. We are proud of mom and her ability to adapt to the magnitude of change she witnessed; from simple farm life to the technological age. Her legacy continues. We wish to express our gratitude to Parkview Nursing Centre for the extraordinary nursing care and kindness given to our mother in her last days. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Metis Women's Circle (www.metiswomenscircle.ca) would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020