Ella Aneta PERNEAC
1946-10-21 - 2020-05-21
Predeceased by her loved parents William Hay and Mary Millar, her beloved husband Roy (2016), and by her dear sister Evelyn Hay and brother Alan Hay. Dear mother of Tamara Herrow (Wayne Simons). Dear sister-in-law of Lena Perniac, Sam (Alice), and predeceased by Robert and Valerie. Loving aunt of Tom Howitt (Kingston), Teresa Furler (Mike), Catharine Whitelaw (Dave), Brent Perniac (Tara), Wade Perniac (Jennifer) and old friend Murray Estabrooks, along with many great nieces and nephews. On many occasions Ella was top saleslady for her Avon area, she volunteered at Hillsdale Public School and she enjoyed attending Calorie Counters and several times won awards. She also enjoyed playing euchre at Rosedale Community Centre. She used Darts transportation for many years and along with Darts, she had some wonderful PSW's that gave her support at home. Many thanks to St. Joseph's Hospital and The Meadows, Ancaster for the care she received and to Jane Lopinski for her many visits. Private funeral arrangements by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek, 906-662-2948. A private interment will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to The Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.
