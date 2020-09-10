Ella WILLIAMS

It is with sadness that the family of Ella announce her peaceful passing at Macassa Lodge on Sunday, September 6, 2020, after a life well lived at the age of 94. She was a dedicated golfer and a life member of Glendale. An avid traveller who saw a great deal of the world and a true matriarch to the Anderson Family. Those awaiting her are her loving husband Bob Williams, her dedicated son Stuart Murray and his dad Ray Murray, as well we her brothers Gus and Eric and their wives and her sister Gloria Anderson. She will be missed by Bob's children and by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge who lovingly cared for Ella Bella. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am in the Funeral Home Chapel. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and we ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mission Services would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca