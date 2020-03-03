|
|
Promoted to Glory on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Fredrick Grant. Loving mother of Wendy Hutchison (David) and Robert Grant. Cherished grandmother of Annie (Enrickay) and Katie and great-grandmother of Ellonie. Ellen will be fondly remembered by her sister Eileen Sherwood as well as many extended family members, friends and fellow parishioners of the Salvation Army Church where she was a dedicated member for many years. In keeping with Ellen's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Salvation Army - Burlington Community Church, 2090 Prospect St., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by light refreshments. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020